Terra Studios creates last Bluebird of Happiness

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The glass furnaces at Terra Studios have turned off, no longer producing Bluebirds of Happiness.

The famous gift is sold all over the country from Northwest Arkansas.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization is focused on the future and protecting the planet, working to find new technology to do hot glass work without creating massive amounts of greenhouse gasses.

“We use lots of fossil fuels. It’s very wasteful and polluting, and we’re going to stop doing that.” said Val Gonzalez, Executive Director at Terra Studios. “Bluebirds just bring delight to people and we hear those stories everyday so yeah it’s a sad day…it would be an even sadder day if my grandchildren couldn’t grow up and enjoy it.”

After 37 years of hard work and and nine million bluebirds later, the commemoration on Sunday ( Jan. 19) brought in people from all over.

Valoree Hickman remembers her time as the first female Bluebird maker in 1984.

“When it said Bluebird maker I thought, maybe I could do that,” she said. “I did enjoy it. It was quite a process learning how, and it did take months to learn how.”

While the Bluebirds are no longer be in production, Terra Studios has enough to sell them online and in the gallery throughout 2020.

“I hope the community continues to support everything we do,” Gonzalez said.

