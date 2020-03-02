Texas K9 Officer sniffs out $1.2M worth of meth in record drug bust

LEWISVILLE, Texas (WJW) — A Texas K9 officer helped his partner make one of the largest drug busts in department history last week.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, officers seized more than 270 kilograms (approximately 595 pounds) of methamphetamine last Sunday, February 23, around 3 p.m.

Officer Pat Robey and his partner, K9 Stryker, responded to a call about a suspicious tractor-trailer along a major highway.

Officer Robey deployed K9 Stryker to conduct a “free air sniff” of the trailer and K9 Stryker alerted his team of the presence of narcotics.

The Lewisville Police Department, with the assistance of Officer Robey, continued to search the trailer and found the meth in a hidden compartment.

The department valued the narcotics at more than $1.2 million.

Not only was this the department’s largest bust in history, it was also the largest drug bust in K9 Stryker’s career.