Texas man arrested for harassing and stalking Fayetteville woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrested a Texas man that harassed a woman for nearly two years by threatening to harm her and posting nude photos online.

Dylan Huck, 25, of Louisville, Texas, was arrested on charges of extortion, stalking, harassing communications, unlawful distribution of sexual images and criminal mischief.

The woman first reported that Huck was harassing her in November 2017.

In July 2018, the victim stated that Huck posted nude photographs and videos of her on Instagram sometime in September 2017.

Huck told police he posted the photographs when he was “young, drunk and stupid.” Huck said he took the photographs down as soon as he posted, but multiple other social media accounts were created that posted nude photographs of the victim.

Between December 2018 and January 2019, the victim reported to her surveillance camera being stolen, tires slashed on her car, messages that she was being watched, the hood of her car keyed and vandalism on her front door.

Email accounts would continue to send the victim threats and say that they were watching her.

On August 28, an Instagram account was created with a topless photograph of the victim as its profile picture, and the account tagged some University of Arkansas social media pages.

Huck is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $120,000 bond. His next court appearance will be on October 16.