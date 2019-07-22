Texting and driving just got more expensive

Fox 24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Texting and driving will now have harsher penalties for anyone caught.

Before Act 738, if you were caught texting and driving, there’s a chance you would walk away without a fine.

But, Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said the new law establishes a minimum fine of $25 the first time you’re caught texting behind the wheel.

If you are pulled over for being on your phone a second time, the fine increases.

You’re looking at paying anywhere from $50 to $500 dollars.

Sgt. Murphy said texting and driving in a construction zone or during an accident could double that number, forcing you to pay up to $1,000.

“If it stops one person from texting and driving because they’re worried about being fined for it, then it has served it’s purpose I think,” he said.

According to lawmakers, the new law will go into effect Wednesday, July 24.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream