The 1800s may make its way to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A historic farmstead is closer to being restored.

Samuel and Matilda Woolsey built their home on the west side of Broyles Avenue in 1842 and raised their family of 13 children.

They were some of the earliest settlers of European descent in Washington County.

The Woolsey Farmstead Project involves restoring the home originally built on the property as well as its remnants.

A smokehouse, a cemetery, and a collapsed sweet potato house are some of the only things left behind by the Woolsey family.

The last five years, the project has been cleaning the area and keeping the nearly 180 year old home from collapsing on itself.

Fayetteville Facilities Manager Wade Abernathey said the historical value of the property is why he is taking on the Woolsey Farmstead Project.

“We’ve got an opportunity to preserve history, and to share the history and for folks to experience the history,” he said.

Abernathey said this project is a way to educate others by making the area a teaching farm.

“My favorite part is the reconstruction of the house and ultimately the out buildings,” he said.

The first phase is ongoing with the council’s approval of an $84,000 multiphase contract over the next two years.

“The city is excited, our committee members are excited and a lot of the public is excited to see this go forward,” Abernathey said.

For more information about the Woolsey Farmstead Project, click here.

