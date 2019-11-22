The Fayetteville Square is lit for the holidays!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands of lights will light up Fayetteville’s Downtown Square for the annual Lights of the Ozarks display.

There are over 500,000 lights that took the Parks and Recreation department over 3,000 hours to put together.

Hazel Hernandez with Experience Fayetteville said many families make seeing the lights part of their holiday tradition every year.

She said one of the best parts is seeing the looks on the children’s faces.

“Everyone has a reaction,” Hernandez said. “But the kids are just in awe of it all. So it’s moments like that when you know your hard work has paid off.”

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said the annual Light of the Ozarks parade will look different this year. People on floats will not be able to throw candy to the crowds.

“I know we had some issues last year with children running into the street,” Sergeant Murphy said. “We were concerned that someone may get injured so that’s why that’s been put into place this year.”

The Lights of the Ozarks will be lit for viewing from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. until January 1 in the downtown Fayetteville Square.