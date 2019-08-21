The First Tee of NWA to host ‘The First Tee Challenge’

The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas is excited to host their 'First Tee Challenge', a never before held fundraising golf event.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas is excited to host their ‘First Tee Challenge’, a never before held fundraising golf event.

The organization’s mission is to impact the lives of young people across Northwest Arkansas by reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf.

Becca Godman and Randy Hurban stopped by Fox 24 on Wednesday, August 21st, to share more on the upcoming event. The First Tee Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, August 24th, at 8:30 a.m. at Blessings Golf Club.

Guests are invited to experience a once in a lifetime chance to play one of the most prestigious golf courses in the state. There will be 25 teams of four who will be paired with a special guest. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit The First Tee.

