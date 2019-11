FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Grinch brought some out-of-character holiday cheer to children in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The famous Dr. Seuss character stopped by the Fayetteville Public Library to share his story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The kids took turns helping him turn pages, and Cindy Lou Who even made an appearance.

It’s all part of the library’s “Super Saturday” series.