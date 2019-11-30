The importance of supporting small business owners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are going to dominate the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping spree, but small business owners are hoping you’ll support them this season too.

This Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the shop small movement, which encourages you to shop the small local businesses around your town.

According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, roughly 67 cents stay in the local community, which can help local economies.

“The more we get disconnected from our makers, our growers the more we just lose a sense of our identity culturally,” says David Melton from Fresh Harvest.





