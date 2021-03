“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues Season 8 on Saturday, March 27 with a brand new episode!

Tavares Jones & Jason Suel preview the April Fools’ Day themed episode which features Madam Retrospec re-dicting the past, Chef Case Dighero’s newest fad diet, and the music of Benjamin Del Shreve.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and news.