The Jones Center screens ‘Stories Beyond Borders’ immigrant film series

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A series of short films detailing stories of immigration was screened at the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday.

‘Stories Beyond Borders’ is a series of short films detailing attacks on immigrant families and communities.

Hosted by Arkansas United and Working Films, the stories were meant to shine a light on the lives of immigrants in the United States.

“Sometimes you look at us, having brown skin, different colors, and maybe you think ‘Oh these people are dangerous, these people are not a person,’ so we wanted to show the world, show everybody, we aren’t bad,” said Irma Chavez, operations director of Arkansas United.

Chavez said on Saturday they received support from the entire Northwest Arkansas community.