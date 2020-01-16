The vaping crisis: How one country has kept teen vaping to a minimum

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Some states' efforts to ban vaping has been blocked by the courts.

Bentonville, Ark. (KFTA) — Vaping has been credited with everything from lowering the country’s smoking rates to killing teenagers. In part two of our series on vaping, we look at what governments are doing in response.

Arkansas is scrambling to curb the teen vaping epidemic.

“We need to regulate it in similar ways that we’ve regulated tobacco for youth,” State Sen. Jim Hendren (R – District 2) said.

Sen. Hendren had his own proposal this past legislative session.

“Right now, vaping is getting a free pass for taxes. Vaping is getting a free pass on the regulatory issues,” he said.

His proposal would tax vaping products at the same rate as tobacco. It is an idea that typically affects children more than adults.

“Research does show as the price does go up, they are price sensitive, their use will go down,” Sen. Hendren said.

Whether it’s doctors, schools and even some students, there have been several calls for regulation. Arkansas is not alone in searching for answers.

Seven states and the city of San Francisco propose some type of ban on vaping.

Now the federal government has announced a ban on flavored products.

“It’s hard to argue that you’re not marketing to youth when you have cotton candy or birthday cake flavored products,” Sen. Hendren said.

But, are bans the right way to go? Unlike the U.S., Great Britain has embraced vaping as a smoking cessation tool and it claims it is getting results.

Public Health England credits vaping for helping at least 20,000 people a year quit smoking in its country. Also, only 1.7% of 11 to 18-year-olds vape in England on a weekly basis. That is not even close to the 27.5% of high schoolers and 10.5% of middle schoolers considered regular vapers in the U.S.

The main differences in regulations include a ban on most types of e-cigarette advertisements. A concept supported by the superintendent of Bentonville Schools and Sen. Hendren.

“They get targetted with that advertisement about the popularity of e-cigarettes all the time. So that has to be eliminated. Bottom line,” Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones said.

“Limitations on how much you can advertise around schools just like we do for tobacco. Limitations on how much you can directly market to youth,” Sen. Hendren said.

Also, the U.K. limits the amount of nicotine allowed in vaping products. There, vapes can only have 20 milligrams per milliliter of nicotine. In the U.S., some Juul products have up to three times that amount. Experts argue, less nicotine does not mean the product is safe.

“They’re weening to a product where we don’t know what the long-term health consequences may be so I think the potential damage and harm far outweighs the value,” Sen. Hendren said.

With those unknowns, lawmakers in the U.S. will continue to look at all options.

If you are interested in quitting smoking, you can find a list of resources at this link, including health care providers who can help.