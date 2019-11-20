TheatreSquared to debut Charles Dickens classic ‘A Christmas Carol’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In celebration of its grand opening season, Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared is set to open the curtain on a long-held holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Bringing to life the sights and sounds of the well known Charles Dickens ghost story.

Cast members Trent Dahlin and Josh Jeffers stopped by FOX24 to share what audiences can expect from the holiday classic production. The play will brim with stage magic and holiday cheer as it ushers in a new tradition in Northwest Arkansas.

Patrons will enjoy a live theatre experience as the three spirits come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and take him on a fantastic journey through past, present, and future. For showtimes and ticket information click here.