Third case of whooping cough confirmed in Fayetteville school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — Fayetteville High School officials were notified today by the Arkansas Department of Health that a student has a confirmed case of pertussis or whooping cough.

This is the third confirmed case in the area with two Washington Elementary kids being diagnosed on November 26th and December 2nd.

The Arkansas Department of Health requires students in the same school with a student with a confirmed case of whooping cough who have vaccine exemptions for pertussis vaccine or no record of the vaccination to be excluded from school for 21 days from the date of exposure.

For more information on pertussis, please follow this link from Center for Disease Control.