Third marijuana dispensary open to public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The third marijuana dispensary in Northwest Arkansas is now opened to the public.

On Saturday, September 14, Acanza (located on McConnell Avenue) opened its doors at 10 a.m. making it the third largest city in the state to have its first dispensary.

Medical marijuana patients, like Sharon Davison, waited in line to receive their medicine.

Davison said although it is exciting to finally have the Fayetteville dispensary, the medical marijuana movement in Northwest Arkansas has taken way too long.

“It’s about time we got better on marijuana and what it is but for us here in Arkansas it’s way past overdue,” she said. “I’ve had the luxury of going to places in Colorado and California where they have been reasonable about medical marijuana for years.”

After a failed Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) inspection last week, the dispensary opened later than initially planned.

Acanza will be opened from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 15.