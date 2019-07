BARLING, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman is out on bond after reportedly driving intoxicated for the third time.

Casey Lynn Gregory was arrested by Barling police Thursday, July 11, according to the Sebastian County Jail.

She was booked into the jail shortly before 4 a.m. and was released not long after on a $3,000 bond, according to the jail.

Driving intoxicated for the third time is a misdemeanor in Arkansas, but the fourth time is a felony.