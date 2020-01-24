Thomas the Train and friends visiting Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new exhibit at the Amazeum may bring up some feelings of nostalgia.

Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends will be at the museum for the next few months. It’s part of a traveling exhibit from the Children’s Museum in Minnesota.

Kids will get a chance to play on the trains, fix tires, and learn all about the history of the show.

Marketing manager for the Amazeum, Paul Stolt says these activities can inspire critical thinking skills.

“They think about the world in a whole different way,” Stolt said. “They can make the connection between the wheels on a car or the wheels on a truck that’s passing to the wheels on a tank engine.”

Stolt adds it’s a good way for families to connect over a shared love of the show.

“Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends have been around for 50, 60 years,” Stolt said. “Because of that, there are multi-generations that have experience with the characters.”

The exhibit opens Saturday, January 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be on display until May 10.