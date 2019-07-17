Thousands collected for teen in wake of Gravette tragedy

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Gravette community is tight-knit. Through the unfathomable tragedy of a triple murder-suicide, residents are continuing to come together to grieve and show support.

Sumer Barnes was at work while police said her father shot and killed her mother and brothers before he killed himself.

Those in the community said Barnes is loved by so many, and has their support.

A benefit dinner was hosted July 11 at the Hiwasse Country Store. One hundred percent of the proceeds are for Barnes.

In total, $20,648.7 was collected for her.