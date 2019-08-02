Thousands in NWA are in full swing to help children

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — The 26th annual, two-day Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and 12th annual ‘Color of Hope Gala’ are in full swing.

Thousands are gearing up for a great cause: raising funds for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

This year, more than 2,500 people are “going gold” in support of pediatric cancer awareness and treatment at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The tournament began Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Kingswood Golf Course and the gala will be Aug. 2. at the Bella Vista Country Club.

Michael Sewell, co-chair of the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament tournament said, “We really appreciate everyone’s support. Having Arkansas Children’s Northwest is really, really important to the community, and having care close to home is the reason we all do what we do.”

It’s Sewell’s 16th year as a co-chair.

Sewell also said he appreciates those with the ‘Color of Hope’ gala.

The two events combined have raised more than $16 million for children.