Thousands raised to help fight cancer

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in America.

Statewide, at least 16,580 new cases of cancer have been and will be diagnosed.

In the Northwest Arkansas area, 3,700 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed by the end of 2019. Daily, 10 people in NWA hear, “You have cancer.”

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas are being “difference makers”. They joined in on a telethon with KNWA/FOX24 and donated to help fight cancer during The Cancer Challenge. It ended at 10:30 p.m.

They raised about $35,000. All proceeds go to Northwest Arkansas organizations.

The telethon was hosted by The Cancer Challenge and KNWA/FOX24. The Cancer Challenge is a local nonprofit organization that raises funds to advocate and support world-class cancer care.

“The Cancer Challenge has been around since 1993,” said organization board member, Cameron Smith.

Since 1993, the organization has invested more than $13 million in NWA toward treatment & navigation, financial & emotional assistance, transportation, early-detection screenings & follow-up care, bereavement, charity care, tobacco prevention & cessation, community outreach, pediatric cancer care, and clinical trials, according to the organization’s website.

Several agencies donated funds throughout the day. About 5 p.m., nearly $20,000 was donated and within an hour later, about $5,000 more was donated.

Aaron Jackson, customer business manager at Nestle Health Science said, “We want to make sure we’re not only supporting the community here in Northwest Arkansas but across the country as well. This is just a small part of what we feel like we can do.”

About 9 p.m. donations hit about $30,000.

Marty Bryan, board chair for The Cancer Challenge made a couple of check presentations. He donated a $3,000 check from his own family. Bryan has been with Tyson Foods for 30 years and said he’s grateful Tyson decides to donate $2,000 toward the cause.

Bryan said, “No amount is too small. All dollars stay here in NWA and that’s very important. We are helping friends and family in NWA.”

Marybeth Hayes is also a board member, but most importantly, she is a two-time cancer survivor. She had breast cancer in 2012 and thyroid cancer in 2018.

“I am so proud to be part of The Cancer Challenge.”