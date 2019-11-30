Three-alarm fire breaks out at Rogers construction site

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Crews with the Rogers Fire Department were called to the scene of a three-alarm structure fire early Saturday morning.

Fire at South Pinnacle Hills Parkway- Photo: City of Rogers Fire Dept.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, companies continued to extinguish the remaining fire at the property under construction located on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway.

Neighboring departments were also called to provide coverage to the rest of the city of Rogers as crews worked the call. At last check, there’s no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 24 as we learn more.