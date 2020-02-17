Three-car accident kills baby in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A three-car accident happened on Thursday, February 13, around 7:45 a.m. that killed a two-and-a-half-year-old baby.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police, a car hit black ice and hit another car. That collision caused the car to cross the center lane and hit another car head-on.

The accident happened in the area of Butterfield Coach Road and Emma.

The boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where he was pronounced dead this morning, February 17.

An adult in the passenger seat of one of the cars was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

None of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers was cited for no driver’s license, no insurance, and driving too fast in the dangerous weather conditions.

No one was intoxicated and no charges will be pressed against two of the drivers.

The accident is still under investigation.