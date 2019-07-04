Three juveniles wanted in jail break in Sebastian County

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFTA) — Authorities are searching for three juveniles who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center.

The three escaped during early morning hours Thursday, July 4, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Their descriptions have yet to be released, however anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 783-1051.

There have been a few escapes from the center and people want answers as to why this continues to occur.

During May 2019, four inmates escaped and were found a day later in Saline County. Four others escaped during December 2018, according to police.

In March 2019, ten of the inmates were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. It was reported that they were loose on the ground but barricaded behind the razor wire. They were attempting to escape, said Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the sheriff’s office.

That same month, an employee of the center was arrested in connection with a fight with involving several of the inmates.

Since, several criminal reports have continued to be filed against the center.