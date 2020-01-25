Three Razorback greats reunite for good cause

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Razorbacks legends Ron Brewer, Marvin Delph, and Sidney Moncrief reunite Saturday for “Game Day with the Triplets.”

Proceeds to the event will benefit Moncrief’s “We Are One” Diversity and Inclusion Initiative and comes just a handful of days after Moncrief was visiting local schools in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Passes to the “Game Day with the Triplets” includes:

Screening of the documentary film “All for the Hogs”

Panel discussion with the triplets, Dr. Jimmy Counce and Coach Pat Foster

Ticket to the sold-out game between Arkansas and TCU

Pre-game lunch and post-game reception with the Triplets

Triplets gift bag

A limited number of passes are available for purchase for $750 each by contacting Lyndsay Moncrief at 205-317-2417.

All non-game activities are held at the Schmieding Center Auditorium at 2422 N. Thompson St. in Springdale.