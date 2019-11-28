Time to get screened for cancer

Fayetteville, Ark. (KFTA) — Doctors recommend men as young as 40 get cancer screenings.

Urologist Nirmal Kilambi says men as young as 40 should participate in all screenings for cancer as recommended by their primary care doctor.

It’s estimated 175,000 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during 2019. That is why Kilambi stresses active surveillance to discover it.

“Starting usually at the age of 50 and particularly screening starting at the age of 54 to get a digital rectal exam and PSA or blood test to determine whether they are at risk for prostate cancer, we know that 1 in 9 men will develop prostate cancer. One in 6 African American men will develop prostate cancer and that goes to 1 in 5 or 20% with a family history of prostate cancer,” Urologist, Dr. Nirmal Kilambi said.

Kilambi says men ages 18 to 33 should perform self-exams in the shower to prevent testicular cancer. Any lump in the testes should be of concern, and you should go talk to your doctor.