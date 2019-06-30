Toad Suck makes progress after flooding; park and One-Stop still closed

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — July 4th preparations are underway, whether Toad Suck is ready or not.

Jeremy Martin works at the fireworks stand in the Toad Suck One-Stop parking lot.

“This road right here used to be paved and this used to be all grass but now they put gravel in it,” Martin said.

Roads normally filled with campers are now where you’ll find construction workers, working to repair the damage made by feet of water a few weeks ago.

“It’s a big ol’ mess that’s for sure,” Martin said.

Since the Toad Suck Park is closed, the sounds of summer are nearly silent.

The Army Corps of Engineers shared photos from inside the closed campground.

Meanwhile, the nearby mobile homes are destroyed and deserted.

With the One-Stop still closed, it’s effecting the fireworks sales.

“Usually a person stops by the store they will also see our fireworks tent and say hey let’s go get some fireworks. But being as they can’t stop well then we’re losing customers,” Martin said.

So while the summer at Toad Suck is a dud for now, Martin is expecting a real explosion in business and people when they can finally put the flooding behind them.

According to the owners of the One-Stop, they are on track to reopen on July 4th.

