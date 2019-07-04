Tontitown park adds ADA-compliant equipment

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Tontitown is making one of its parks more inclusive.

The Harry Sbanotto Park near City Hall now has new Americans With Disablities Act-approved playground equipment for kids.

The new pieces include a see-saw and merry-go-round.

Mayor Paul Colvin says it’s important that the entire public can enjoy its time at the park.

“With the number of kids that come to our park and play in our park, we feel like it was beneficial to set up some ADA-approved playground equipment,” said Colvin.

Colvin also said the city is looking into additional grants to remodel the tennis court this October.