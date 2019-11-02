Tontitown police search for suspect after high-speed chase

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFTA) — Tontitown police are searching for a suspect who led authorities on a high-speed chase through Northwest Arkansas early Saturday morning.

According to police, the chase started at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in Tontitown when a car swerved toward another vehicle in a possible road-rage incident.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as they led authorities through Springdale.

The driver led police onto Highway 71 in Fayetteville, where they wrecked their car attempting to make a sharp turn onto the Gregg Avenue exit.

The driver escaped the wrecked vehicle and fled the scene on foot, evading police.

The Tontitown Police Department says it has identified the driver of the vehicle but has not yet released a name.