FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Animal Shelter is at capacity at their dog room.

The adoptable dog room has reached capacity at Fayetteville Animal Services, leaving no room for pups ready to get a chance at finding their “fur-ever” home.

All of the dogs in the room are medium to large-sized dogs.

