Topgolf breaks ground on NWA facility, on track for mid-2020 opening

ROGERS, Ark. (Fayetteville Flyer) — Topgolf has broken ground on their new Rogers location.

The new venue will be located just off I-49, next to the Walmart AMP.

Plans for the facility show a restaurant/driving range located close to the middle of the property facing north, and a parking lot on the south end of the lot. Players looking out over the range will have a view of the Walmart AMP, and will hit golf balls toward the concert venue neighboring to the north.

Morgan Schaff, Communications Manager for the Dallas-based company on Wednesday confirmed that Top Golf has broken ground in NWA.

