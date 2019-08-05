Torchy’s hosting grand opening party tonight in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Torchy’s Tacos, the Austin-based taco chain, is celebrating the opening of its first Arkansas restaurant located in Fayetteville.

Known for its “Damn Good” tacos, the restaurant will open on August 7, near the University of Arkansas campus on MLK.

Torchy’s is hosting a grand opening party on Monday, August 5 with free tacos, its famous green chile queso, beverages, and giveaways. The event is open to the public and details are available here.

Opening day for Torchy’s will be on Wednesday, August 7, and you can enter for a chance to win free tacos for a year!

Torchy’s is also set to open a Rogers location in late 2019.