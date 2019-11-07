Tornado victim braces for flash flooding in Benton County

It's up to homeowners to protect what they have left before the floods hit Wednesday night.

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A flash flood watch is in effect for all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Homeowners in Rogers have made progress, but the Southwest area of the city is still covered with trees and damage.

Now, it’s up to those homeowners to protect what they have left before the floods hit Wednesday night.

Long-time resident Anic Pedraca said he lost about 60 percent of his property in the tornadoes that hit a few weeks ago.

He’s owned this land for 13 years.

He said the trees, the shed and the garage took the hardest hit out of everything; and the cost continues to add up.

“Maybe around $20,000,” he said. “To do the building and the things that are inside.”

As heavy rain and flood potential roll in, so does the anxiety of losing everything again.

“Hopefully nothing happens,” he said.

With his rain gear on, Pedraca does his best to protect what he has left.

“I cover my main things, my generator, my zero turn mower,” he said. “I cover it with plastic.”

Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department said this area—Southwest Rogers near Rainbow Rd.—is extremely prone to flooding.

“That whole area over there tends to be low-line,” he said. “You know it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone at this point which areas are going to flood.”

Foster encourages smart driving when the water rises, because it puts law enforcement in danger, too.

“We’ve got to send those guys to help you when it could have been avoided if you just paid attention,” Foster said.

Pedraca’s old shed—ripped apart by tornadic winds.

So, he bought a new one to secure his items.

“I will move everything to that, whatever I can fit there,” Pedraca said.

Despite mother nature throwing another wrench in his plans, he feels confident he’ll be okay.

Pedraca said, “I don’t know how long it’ll take to put it back in order, but we will do it. Yeah, I’m pretty sure.”

Again, the flash flood warning will last until noon Thursday for Washington and Benton Counties.