Toy drive for kids of veterans

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Toys are currently being collected for a holiday drive benefiting children of veterans.
Those at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette are partnering with American Legion Post 77 for the toy drive.
The ages of the children are six months to 13 or 14-years-old.
The American Legion requests gifts remain unwrapped.
Drop off toys at any four Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette locations until Dec. 4.
Those with the American Legion will get the toys Dec. 5 and will prep for distribution at the Children of Veterans Christmas Party.
Drop off locations:
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Bentonville
3113 N. Walton Blvd.
Bentonville
273.3838
Drop off hours: 8am-5:30pm Mon-Fri| 8:30-5:00pm Sat | 11am-3:00pm Sun
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Fayetteville
3593 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville
696.0600
Drop off hours: 8am-6:00pm Mon-Fri | 9:00am-5:00pm Sat | 12:30pm-4:30pm Sun
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Rogers
809 S. 52nd St.
Rogers
521.0220
Drop off hours: 8am-5:30pm Mon-Fri | 8:30- 4:30pm Sat | 1:00pm-4:00pm Sun
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette| Siloam Springs
200 Progress Ave. #90
Siloam Springs
524.9353
Drop off hours: 9:00am-5:00pm Mon-Sat
