Traffic jam on MLK … for a chicken sandwich

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – Tons of people are waiting in long lines at Popeyes Chicken to test out the restaurant’s spicy chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain in Fayetteville is right off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the line at the drive-thru can be seen extending into the busy street.

We spoke to a couple of people who were all there to try the sandwich out for the first time.

“Well the line looks pretty long but I’m in it for the sandwich so I’ll wait,” Joe Norman said.

“It’s really good,” Marie Brown said. “It’s homemade tasting, it’s spicy – it’s good.”

The sandwich returned Nov. 3 as a permanent item.