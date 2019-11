ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A three-vehicle collision caused traffic to slow for miles for more than one hour Tuesday evening, Nov. 20.

One of the vehicles rolled over.

According to Arkansas State Police, someone may have been injured but didn’t elaborate on the extent of possible injuries.

The collision happened at 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 49 at mile marker 82.2 in Rogers, according to ASP.