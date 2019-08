NORTHWEST, Ark. (KFTA) — Over the last three years, cashier jobs in Arkansas have declined according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2016, nearly 34,500 people worked as cashiers and by 2018 that number dipped by nearly 3,000 jobs.

From pick-up towers to grocery deliveries and self-checkout machines, if you shop at a Walmart, chances are you have several checkout options. "It's convenient, I don't have any hassles, prices usually come out right," customer John Wildenborg said.