Traveling during the holidays

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Holiday travel can get stressful, but there are a few things you can do to make the process a little smoother.

If you’re flying through the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport:

Get there at least 90 minutes before your flight. That gives you time to get through security and to your gate.

Be mindful of what you are wearing. Wear shoes that are easy to take off and think about any metals that could set off the detectors.

Think about what you pack. Put your liquids in one easy to reach, quart-sized zipped plastic bag. Make sure the liquids are no more than 3.4 fluid ounces.

“We want everybody to get through ticketing, get through TSA, get to their gate as quickly as possible,” said Alex English with the airport. “A missed flight is the worst thing that can happen to our customers and we do not want that for them.”

Also, check the status of your flight before you go to the airport. That way you’ll know if it’s been delayed or canceled.

AAA predicts over 49 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more the week of Thanksgiving, meaning there will be more traffic on the road.

Spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Danny Straessle said there has been an increase of traffic on the interstates since the week before the holiday.

He said normal rules of the road still apply, but with the increase of cars, drivers need to be more vigilant. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, especially in a work zone or when it’s raining. Look out for cars coming up in your blind spots. And of course, do not drink and drive.

“This is a food and drink holiday and so folks will load up in various ways, whether it’s food or drink or anything else,” Straessle said. “So you’re likely to see just about anything and everything out on the highway.”

Straessle added if you see someone you think may be driving under the influence, call 911.

Visit IDrive Arkansas for information on road conditions that may impact your trip.