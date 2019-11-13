Traveling Memorial honors fallen Arkansans

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — A traveling memorial honoring fallen Arkansans has found its way to J.B Hunt headquarters.

The Arkansas Run for the Fallen Memorial aims to pay tribute to the 149 soldiers who have fallen since 9/11 — complete with short biographies for each one.

JB Hunt Chief Operating Officer Craig Harper said the company has 30,000 employees and a large amount of them have family members who have served or are currently serving.

“It’s really a bonding time for employees, the families, and the communities to come out and show their respect for these families and their loved ones who have served,” said Harper.

The memorial will be at the J.B. Hunt headquarters in Lowell through Saturday, November 16.

Visitors are encouraged to walk through the flags and read about the Natural State’s heroes.