Tree giveaway upcoming in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Four hundred Bentonville residents will be getting a free tree soon.

The 18th annual tree giveaway hosted by the city of Bentonville will be 80-8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

About 400 trees will be given to Bentonville residents. Three-gallon Bald Cypress, and Shumard, Southern Red and Willow Oaks will be available.

Also available will be 7-gallon Burgundy Hearts and Cotton Candy Redbuds and Oklahoma Whitebuds.

Only those who live inside the city limits qualify for the tree giveaway. Residency will be verified through a photo ID and utility bill. Pre-registration is available.

A pre-registration link will be on the city's website at 9 a.m. Sept. 9.






