Trending app may be taking more data than you think

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A trending app that transform you from young to old may be taking away more data than you think.

FaceApp, has 21 free filters that can change your look in just the click of a button, according to its website.

People all over started posting their changed images online.

“I saw a bunch of pictures online of younger people that looked old,” University of Arkansas graduate student Kennedy Polk said. “It looked super real so I tried to download it and I did and it was pretty funny.”

A funny app that can do things such as warp your pictures from younger to older in a few simple steps.

According to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf, you’re also giving easy access to your life, all written in FaceApp’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

There is national attention surrounding FaceApp bringing up concerns about national security.

Metcalf said all apps can compromise your privacy.

“We freely give our rights away in order to get free products,” he said. “We don’t care what those rights are generally because we don’t read the privacy polices or terms of service.”

The app can have ownership of your photos and run analytics from the palm of your hand.

“They are going to be able to scrape a lot of information off of your device to see what other apps you’ve got on your phone, other analytics, what websites you visit, and what other services you might use,” Metcalf said.

Polk said she isn’t worried about the information FaceApp can get from her.

“I’m not really doing anything worth anyone’s while on there,” she said. “It’s just fun.”