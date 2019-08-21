Trial scheduled for woman accused of embezzzling nearly $414K from church

Smith is accused of stealing $413,701

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The trial for a woman accused of embezzling nearly half-million dollars from a Springdale church is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Andrea Nicole Smith, 41, is accused of felony theft of property. She was arrested Dec. 5, 2018.

She is accused of stealing from the Assembly of God Church in Springdale. Board members of the church found that Smith started embezzling funds in 2012, court documents state.

Smith is accused of stealing $413,701 while she was in charge of entering financial information and generating reports for the church.



