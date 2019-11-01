Trick-or-treaters visit local nursing home this Halloween

One resident said, "It makes me miss my family, but they're filling in pretty good."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One local nursing home gives seniors a chance to connect with children through trick-or-treating.

Ken Burk, the activity director of Bradford House, said, “The one thing they like more than anything is someone to spend time with them. A million dollars doesn’t mean much to them but 5 minutes of conversation…”

It’s a conversation resident Danny Meyers holds close to him.

He said, “It makes me miss my family, but they’re filling in pretty good.”

Moving into a nursing home can change the pace of a senior’s life, but at the Bradford House, they do what they can to keep it exciting.

“They did these things all their lives, and now that they’re at the end of their lives, we try to make it as meaningful as it can be,” said Burk.

The home celebrates Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and of course—Halloween.

“I get to give them candy,” said Claudia Day, a resident at the Bradford Home.

It’s holiday that brings smiles regardless of age.

Burk said, “Any chance we get to have children in here is a blessing for everybody because they just go crazy over them.”

“I love seeing the kids come around,” said Meyers. “We play bingo 3 of 4 times a week and for a bingo prize we get a stuffed animal and I always give it out to the kids.”

Burk said it’s vital to focus on not just the physical health of these residents, but the mental health too.

“I know people who are 90 years old and they’re just little kids inside a body that’s wearing out,” he said.

Whether these kids know it or not, Thursday night they helped these elderly folks get a sense of their normal life back.

“I love these guys. We have veterans here, people who have had amazing lives, a lot of really good stories,” Burk said. “They still like to have fun, they still like to laugh, and have a good time.”