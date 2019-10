BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Trike Theatre is putting on a fun interactive play for children.

Allison Crum, Jacob Christiansen and Justin Mackey join the show to talk about ‘Three Billy Goats Gruff.’

This play is part of a series for 2 to 5-year-olds. The show is on Saturday, October 19 and 26 at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To get tickets to the show, click here.