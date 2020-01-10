Trisha Yearwood to hit Walton Arts Center on tour

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Artist Trisha Yearwood will be making a stop at the Walton Arts Center on her Every Girl Tour.

Friday, March 6 Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Walton Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Jan 14 at 11 a.m and range from $55.50 to $95.50 plus tax.

Tickets and parking can also be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, January 21.

For more information or to purchase tickets the WAC can be reached at 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.