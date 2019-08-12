Tulsa man sentenced for distributing meth in NWA

Sandoval was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018, and he entered a guilty plea in March 2019







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Tulsa man will spend years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas, said Duane “Dak” Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Jorge Abraham Sandoval-Iruegas, 33, of Tulsa was sentenced Monday, Aug. 12 to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for one count of distributing methamphetamine, Kees said.

Kees said, Sandoval-Iruegas distributed meth in Northwest Arkansas.

In a controlled buy, he told the buyer he’d sell one pound of meth for $6,500, but police said 10 percent of the drug purchased was actual meth, and the rest was a cutting agent, according to authorities.

He pleaded guilty March 2019 to the charge.





