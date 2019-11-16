Turkey Bill is not available for Thanksgiving

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — “We’ve tried raising almost all varieties — Blue Slate, Bourbon Red, Narragansett, Red Royal Palm, Black Spanish — but Heritage seems like the best, most hearty.”

One of many farm animals the Reaves have.

That’s Dawn Reaves describing all the types of turkeys she and her husband, Chad, have tried raising at their Hoof Hearted Farm in Prairie Grove. “Yes, my husband decided on the name for the farm, and when you say it quickly…,” Dawn left it at that.

The couple has decided to try raising turkeys, and now several other farm animals have a 28-acre home.

“We have ducks, chickens, roosters, and nine goats,” said Dawn. “We borrowed a billy goat hoping that in the spring we’ll have baby goats.”

The Reaves decided to raise farm animals once they became empty-nesters. “In hindsight, I would have done the farm while the kids were still around so they could help,” she said. “Now, I get to do it all!”

With the kids out of the house, they moved to Hogeye in 2017. “That’s where we can be closer to family,” she said.

Along with farm duties, Dawn also works for the Fayetteville Public School District as a floater at the 7 Pre-K classrooms. There are days when juggling both jobs can almost get her in trouble. But, once it got her out of a moving violation ticket.

She was driving to work and didn’t come to a complete stop. “I pulled over and the officer came to the car’s window. He saw I had a duck stuffed in my shirt [to keep it warm], and a chicken in the back seat. “The officer said, ‘I see you have friends….’ I explained, and he walked away without giving me a citation.”

That day, Dawn was taking the duck and chicken to school so the students could spend time with the animals. But another time, one animal was part of the ride, from home to work, unbeknownst to her. “A teacher at the school asked, ‘did I just see a turkey go by?'”

Yes. A turkey did run by outside of the building. Dawn isn’t sure when the turkey hopped into the back of her pickup. “I don’t know how the turkey survived the ride and didn’t fall out of the truck while I was on I-49,” said Dawn.

Trooper on her way home from school. This time riding inside the truck!

The turkey that hitched the ride was the baby. “After she survived the ride, we decided to name her Trooper,” said Dawn.

The Reaves started with 20 chicks in 2017, and most of them lived. Some even had turkey eggs, which were cream in color with brown speckles. Then they tried again with a second batch, but that didn’t work out too well.

Dawn said many in that batch got blackhead disease, an illness that is spread by roundworm, according to the FDA’s website.

Currently, they have seven “Heritage breeds” turkeys. Bill is the oldest, he had a brother, Tom, but he died at 18 months. “He may have gotten too hot,” said Dawn, “we’re not sure exactly how Tom died.” Bill has another sibling named Ratchet, and there are four other turkeys in between.

“Bill is bronze in color, and little Trooper is the lighter color,” said Chad. “The “Broad breasted” breeds are the production breeds. They gain weight quickly and are ready for harvest in 20 weeks. Our Heritage breeds are slower growers usually ready for harvest in 25 to 30 weeks.

The turkeys like to fly into trees, that’s where Trooper can be found on some nights, even in cold weather. “But Bill, he can’t get into a tree, ‘he’s too fat,'” said Dawn. “He weighs about 35, maybe even 40 pounds, but he can fly on to the top of the chicken coop — knocking a few chickens out of the way in the process.”

While Bill could be a Thanksgiving turkey, Dawn isn’t ready to give him up, so he will stay with the family this year.

The goal is to eventually have turkeys ready for Thanksgiving and have people come and buy them. “That’s something that’s not happening this year,” said Dawn, “but I do have eggs for sale!”