“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues Season 8 on Saturday, November 21 with a brand new episode!

Watch as Jason Suel previews the show which features an interview with Rachel Belle (Your Last Meal Podcast), music from the BAANG (Jeremiah Pickett), food from Abby Turner (A Table Top Affair), and some fun in Eureka Springs with Bike Eureka.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and news.