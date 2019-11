ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — You can burn some calories before your big Thanksgiving meal and support a great cause.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will host its 12th Annual Turkey Trot on Thursday (November 28). The run supports the veterans and first responders around the country.

The race takes place Thursday, November 28 at the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Participants can register at the center, or click here.