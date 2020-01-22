Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge closes downtown store

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) closed the doors on their downtown store at the beginning of January.

The Refuge’s main location on Turpentine Creek Lane will be the only place open for ticket purchases and shopping.

While the downtown area was not home to any of TCWR’s 90 animal residents, it spread the Refuge’s mission to those touring historic Eureka Springs and providing a convenient location for the purchasing of tickets and merchandise.

Because of this, TCWR is looking for a similar space to rent.

If anyone knows of a location that might be able to accommodate a new downtown space for TCWR, call Tanya Smith at 479-253-3715 or email Tanya@tcwr.org.

Important Note: Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, as a whole, will remain open to the public. The singular area closing is the downtown store.