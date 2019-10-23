Two armed robbery suspects arrested in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Two people were arrested in Fort Smith on Monday night after being wanted for armed robbery in Iowa.

Shamale Guy and Latrice Ford were arrested near Towson Avenue and Fresno Street. The pair were wanted for an incident that occurred in Clive, Iowa.

Guy was also wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm by Fort Smith police that stemmed from an incident that occurred in June 2019.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force had been working closely with Fort Smith police to locate and arrest Guy when the pair were discovered together on Monday evening.

When the Task Force first encountered Guy, he fled on foot but surrendered a short time later, approximately one block away.

Ford was arrested without incident.